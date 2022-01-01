Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 14,244 put options on the company. This is an increase of 310% compared to the average daily volume of 3,470 put options.

NYSEARCA TECL opened at $86.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.81. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $91.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.