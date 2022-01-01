Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,788 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in WestRock by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,713,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,396,000 after acquiring an additional 360,123 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in WestRock by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

