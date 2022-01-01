Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Creative Planning increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $130.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.