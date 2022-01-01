Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $60.23.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

