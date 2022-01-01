Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,122,000 after buying an additional 411,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after buying an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $169.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.24.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

