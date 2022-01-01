Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after buying an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,988,000 after buying an additional 240,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $219.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

