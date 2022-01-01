Diversified Healthcare Trust Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.09 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $738.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3,126.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -4.60%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

