Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) PT Raised to $6.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 94.17% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. Analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 689,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,480,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 322,627 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

