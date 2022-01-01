Donald E. Saunders Sells 500 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CHE opened at $529.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $496.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,504,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

