Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of DORM stock opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.44. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $86.22 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

