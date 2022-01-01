Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 656 ($8.82).

Several analysts have issued reports on DRX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.90) to GBX 980 ($13.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.75) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.74) to GBX 700 ($9.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of DRX traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 605 ($8.13). 171,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 356.20 ($4.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 623 ($8.37). The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 568.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 483.35.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.00), for a total value of £99,168.65 ($133,309.11).

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

