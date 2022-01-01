Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 656 ($8.82).
Several analysts have issued reports on DRX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.90) to GBX 980 ($13.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.75) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.74) to GBX 700 ($9.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
Shares of DRX traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 605 ($8.13). 171,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 356.20 ($4.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 623 ($8.37). The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 568.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 483.35.
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
