Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $62,300.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00.

Shares of DBX opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $271,381,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 890.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,611 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 61.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,455 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,130 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.