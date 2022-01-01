Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,684. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,079 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,191,000 after buying an additional 2,452,130 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth $397,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 120.3% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 133.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 102.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

