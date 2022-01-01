Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Dropbox alerts:

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $281,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,079 over the last three months. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after buying an additional 2,452,130 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 120.3% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 133.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 102.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.