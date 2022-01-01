Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 17,976 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $53.08 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

