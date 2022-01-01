Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ opened at $210.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.48 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

