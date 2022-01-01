Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 25.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCO. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 45,489 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $1,052,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

