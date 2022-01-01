Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $908,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

