Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

DNAD opened at $9.82 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.