Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 41.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

AR stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

