Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after purchasing an additional 254,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3,068.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 159,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $172.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.41.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

