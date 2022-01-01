DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 776,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,814. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.88. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $224.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.18.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DURECT by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 669,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,976 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of DURECT by 330.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DURECT by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,295 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

