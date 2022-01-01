Dynamic (DYN) Trading Down 23.7% This Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $123.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,240.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.86 or 0.07893325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.30 or 0.00316038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.66 or 0.00934923 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00073187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.49 or 0.00526001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00258186 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

