EDC Blockchain Price Tops $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 59.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $327,081.03 and $495.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,443.75 or 1.00141793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00076492 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00034072 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $553.45 or 0.01168183 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00023377 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002121 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

