Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.89

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.89 and last traded at $56.64, with a volume of 35593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eisai Co., Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

