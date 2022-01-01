Emerald Crypto Reaches Market Cap of $859,604.57 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $859,604.57 and $50.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

