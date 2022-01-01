Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $96.84.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

