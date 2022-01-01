Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 110,503 shares trading hands.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 44.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Emerson Radio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

