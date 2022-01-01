Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

