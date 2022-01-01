Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 190.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,052.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,958,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180,929 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ET opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 16,109,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

