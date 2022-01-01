Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.39% of Enstar Group worth $16,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,055,000 after buying an additional 24,577 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 690,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,142,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,136,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $247.59 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $194.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%. The business had revenue of $202.94 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

