Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,106,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 913.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 65,661 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

