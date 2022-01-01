Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

