EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.76 million and $2.88 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.59 or 0.07849571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00074580 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,358.91 or 0.99782019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00053628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007911 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

