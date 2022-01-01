Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from €49.00 ($55.68) to €50.00 ($56.82) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $23.90. 15,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,580. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.