Ethereum Push Notification Service Price Reaches $2.34 on Top Exchanges (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $31.18 million and approximately $884,742.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00004944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,320,065 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

