Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Reaches $2.33

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00005015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $31.02 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.32 or 0.07878996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00073989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,414.40 or 0.99936156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00052910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,320,065 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

