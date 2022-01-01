Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 65.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Etsy by 112.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,892,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Truist upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total transaction of $14,847,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 271,966 shares of company stock valued at $68,275,076 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $218.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.83. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.80 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

