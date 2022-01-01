Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,012,476 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,012,476 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 3.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $385.63 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.