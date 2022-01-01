Everest Hits Market Cap of $24.52 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Everest has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Everest has a total market capitalization of $24.52 million and $43,028.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.71 or 0.07846607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00074720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,335.27 or 0.99959680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00053981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007900 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

