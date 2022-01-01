Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,384 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 143.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,130,000 after acquiring an additional 572,208 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 182.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 673,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after acquiring an additional 435,270 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at about $18,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 92.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,934,000 after acquiring an additional 245,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 47.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after acquiring an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRLB opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.51. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.36.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

