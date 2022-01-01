Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,173,000 after acquiring an additional 90,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after acquiring an additional 242,831 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 2.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,528 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY opened at $73.40 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

