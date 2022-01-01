Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Shopify by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.96.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,377.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,483.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,479.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

