Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 78.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 13.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.13%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.