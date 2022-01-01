Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Ecolab stock opened at $234.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.14 and its 200 day moving average is $221.48.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

