Falcon Project Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $8,877.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.51 or 0.07869269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00074860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,343.78 or 0.99788306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

Falcon Project Coin Trading

