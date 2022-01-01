Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39. Femasys has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Femasys in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Femasys in the second quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Femasys in the second quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Femasys in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Femasys in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

