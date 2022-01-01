Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Get Femasys alerts:

FEMY opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.49. Femasys has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Femasys will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,531,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,825,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Femasys (FEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.