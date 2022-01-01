Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,070,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 54,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 464.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of FBCG opened at $34.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.