Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 341 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 340.50 ($4.58). Approximately 382,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 486,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338.50 ($4.55).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 330.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 320.25.

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile (LON:FEV)

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

